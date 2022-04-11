A fourth person has admitted to his role in a scam that used homeless people from Rhode Island to cash counterfeit business checks in several area communities and across New England.
Cortavious Benford, 28, of Atlanta, pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in Providence to conspiracy to commit bank fraud, the U.S. attorney’s office in Rhode Island said in a press release. He is awaiting sentencing.
The scam ran between October 2018 and February 2021 in communities including Attleboro, North Attleboro, Wrentham, Plainville, Foxboro and Franklin.
In one instance, a homeless man cashed two checks totaling $6,250 from a bank in Plainville before he was arrested in Foxboro in an unsuccessful attempt, officials said.
While federal agents were conducting surveillance in February 2019, one of the defendants threw the belongings of a homeless man in a dumpster in Providence after the man was arrested at the Bristol County Savings Bank on Pleasant Street in Attleboro, according to an affidavit.
Benford and others swindled banks in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut and Maine out of roughly $480,000, federal prosecutors say, adding they attempted to steal $677,687.
The men created counterfeit checks in the amount of about $2,000 made payable to a homeless or transient person they had recruited, then drove that person to a bank. In exchange, the recruited person was paid from $100 to $200, authorities said.
The scheme fell apart in February 2021 when a person recruited by Benford and an accomplice entered a Providence bank and pointed out their car to bank employees, who contacted police.
Benford and Michael Williams, 27, of East Point, Ga., were arrested shortly after and found with $12,000 cash. Williams was sentenced Feb. 16 to 41 months in federal prison to be followed by three years of federal supervised release.
A search of a Providence home used by the suspects resulted in the seizure of a computer with a program used to design and print checks, a printer, blank check stock, $5,000 cash, and an envelope with stolen business checks, prosecutors said. Several completed fraudulent checks were found on the computer.