FOXBORO — The select board Wednesday night gave Paige Duncan, the town’s director of land use and economic development, a second title — acting assistant town manager.

The unanimous vote, taken quickly and without discussion in open session, made no reference to duration, Duncan’s anticipated scope of duties or why the appointment was necessary in the first place. The position had been done away with earlier this year when a new town manger, John Coderre of Northboro, was hired to succeed William Keegan, who retired in January. Coderre began his duties in April.