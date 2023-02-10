FOXBORO — The suspect charged with the armed robbery of a Bank of America branch in September was released this past week after a judge rejected the prosecution’s request to continue holding him without bail.
Louis Paris, 47, of Rockland, a former Attleboro resident, was released on $250,000 cash bail following a dangerousness hearing in Dedham Superior Court on Tuesday.
He is accused of robbing at gunpoint the bank branch on the town common of an estimated $10,000 on Sept. 13 while wearing a surgical mask covering half his face.
Following his arrest about a week later, a lawyer argued Paris did not match the description of the robber. He has pleaded not guilty to armed robbery while masked and assault by means of a dangerous weapon.
Prosecutors say cellphone and surveillance evidence placed Paris in the area of the bank at the time of the robbery.
Hours after the crime, Paris allegedly boasted to others about winning $10,000 on a lottery scratch ticket and made ATM deposits that were “inconsistent” with his banking history, according to a court filing in the case.
He served federal prison time for two previous bank robberies and has been held in jail without bail as a danger since his arrest.
After a Norfolk County grand jury handed up indictments in superior court, prosecutors renewed their request to continue holding him without bail in pretrial detention.
Following a hearing, superior court Judge Beverly Cannone ruled he was a danger but set bail with conditions, including staying away from the bank and witnesses involved in the case, according to court records.
Under the state’s dangerousness law, prosecutors must convince a judge no other remedy other than jail will keep the public safe from a person accused of certain crimes.
Before his arrest, Paris worked in construction for his brother’s business, according to his lawyer and brother.
A lawyer listed as representing him in superior court did not immediately return calls to The Sun Chronicle for comment Friday afternoon.
The case was continued to May for a pretrial hearing.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.