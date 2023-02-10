Louis Paris arraignment

Louis J. Paris is arraigned in September in Wrentham District Court.

 DAVID LINTON

FOXBORO — The suspect charged with the armed robbery of a Bank of America branch in September was released this past week after a judge rejected the prosecution’s request to continue holding him without bail.

Louis Paris, 47, of Rockland, a former Attleboro resident, was released on $250,000 cash bail following a dangerousness hearing in Dedham Superior Court on Tuesday.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.