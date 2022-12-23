FOXBORO — A convicted bank robber charged with the Sept. 13 armed holdup of the Bank of America branch on the town common has been indicted by a Norfolk County grand jury.
Louis J. Paris, 47, of Rockland, who was arrested almost a week after the robbery, is being held without bail after a Wrentham District Court judge deemed him a danger to the public.
He was indicted on one count of armed robbery while masked and two counts of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, according to court records made public Friday.
No date has been set for his arraignment in Dedham Superior Court, where the case will be transferred to for trial. He pleaded innocent at his arraignment in Wrentham District Court.
His lawyer and younger brother, Anthony Paris, said police had the wrong man.
But prosecutors say Louis Paris is the man who wore a blue surgical mask and brandished a gun at three employees when he robbed the bank of about $10,000 at about 1:30 p.m. Sept. 13.
A blue surgical mask was discovered in a dumpster behind the bank but the gun was never recovered during a search of his apartment, according to police and court records.
The defendant drove a distinctive 2008 Mercury Mountaineer, which police say was similar to the getaway vehicle captured in video surveillance.
The license plate on the vehicle was checked by Attleboro police about 40 minutes before the robbery. Paris lived in Attleboro at one point, according to police.
The alleged getaway vehicle was also picked up after the robbery in Quincy by an automated license plate reader and when it arrived at Paris’s apartment complex hours later, according to prosecutors.
Paris has a lengthy criminal record dating to 1987 with 16 convictions, and the robberies in Foxboro, Woburn and Florida bear similarities in how they were carried out, according to prosecutors.
He served a 70-month federal prison sentence for a June 2008 armed holdup of a Citizens Bank in Woburn.
