WRENTHAM -- The suspect charged in an armed bank robbery last week in Foxboro was ordered held without bail Thursday, but his lawyer and brother say police have the wrong man.

Louis J. Paris, 47, who served prison time for bank robberies in Woburn and the state of Florida, was deemed a danger to the public after a hearing in Wrentham District Court.

