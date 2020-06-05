FOXBORO -- The town has implemented a ban on the use of all non-essential outdoor water because of a serious water situation.
The restrictions are required to maintain the level of the Hill Street water storage tank to ensure adequate fire protection, water officials say.
The ban was first put into effect the end of May following a water main break in the Forbes Boulevard area that reduced water storage by one-third.
"There is currently more water being used on daily basis then the system is able to pump out of the ground," Water Superintendent Robert Worthley said. "The level of the high point of the tank from day to day is not rising. In a 24-hour period all the water that we can produce is being consumed."
The water department has the ability to pump at a rate of 1,755 gallons per minute or a daily maximum of 2.52 million gallons per day.
"All available sources are pumping around the clock," Worthley said. "The water department is working with MassDEP to expedite the use of wells in the Oak Street well field, which will replace several existing wells that have lost capacity."
Adding to the dire situation, a new water treatment plant on Pumping Station Road off Chestnut Street has faced construction delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Worthley said.
"Limits on how many workers can occupy the space at one time, along with delays on materials being produced and shipped currently has the contractor thirty days behind schedule," Worthley said, adding an additional issue this year was several water sources had to be off-line for the completion of the plant.
The treatment plant will double the capacity to pull water out of the ground and put into the water distribution system, but it isn't expected to be in use until the end of July.
Allowed outdoor water uses: for health and safety; food production including watering a garden by handheld hose only; maintaining livestock; establishment of a new lawn by handheld hose only between 6 and 9 p.m.; and meeting core functions of a business, including plant nurseries for the maintenance of stock, golf courses to maintain tees and greens only, and irrigation of public parks and recreation fields.
The ban calls for no irrigation of lawns, filling pools, washing of cars other than by means of a commercial car wash except as necessary for driver safety; and washing of exterior buildings, parking lots, driveways and sidewalks, except to apply paint, preservatives, stucco, pavement or cement.
"Compliance could be better," Worthley said. "Many of the locations that we are leaving written warnings at are now complying, however there are several locations that are ignoring the ban."
After two warnings, the water department can turn off water service, and there is a $100 fee to have the water turned back on.
