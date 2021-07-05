FOXBORO — In a follow-up ruling that seemed anticlimactic given early pushback to the proposal, selectmen are allowing a Chestnut Street beer garden to continue serving patrons through Labor Day weekend — and most likely beyond.
The board’s June 22 vote effectively extends the terms of an unorthodox licensing arrangement that involves batching into a single regulatory permit 30 separate one-day pouring licenses awarded to Shovel Town Brewery of Easton.
The license granted by selectmen enables Shovel Town to operate through Friday, Sept. 3, after which another 30-day license will be required. If all goes well, the brewery hopes to remain open through the end of October.
The initial 30-day arrangement commenced on Thursday, May 27 and expires Sunday, July 11.
Shovel Town, which operates “A Taste of Foxboro” on a vacant lot adjacent to Conrad’s restaurant, is also collaborating with Douglas King Builders on plans to open a brewpub in the former fire station on the Common rotary.
King had been selected by the town to repurpose the old fire station as part of a redevelopment proposal which involves razing the vacant Keating Funeral Home and replacing it with a 15-unit apartment building. He agreed to pay $405,000 for the combined fire station and funeral home parcels, a sale only recently finalized.
The Chestnut Street venture, also involving a King-owned parcel, had run into stiff opposition from neighbors who during a series of emotional public hearings predicted that a litany of noise, traffic and parking-related impacts would result.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.