FOXBORO -- An unconventional proposal that would leverage the state’s affordable housing program to cluster 52 units on a small, environmentally sensitive Morse Street parcel cleared a key hurdle this week.
Following a series of fact-finding sessions held over the summer months, selectmen on Tuesday night voted 4-1 to formally sponsor the project, to be located on land formerly owned by Willow Grove Nursery.
Tuesday night’s vote, while important, is just the first step in a lengthy approval process that will involve both state and local land-use and environmental agencies before a final ruling is handed down by the town zoning board of appeals.
“I think this is the end of Step 1,” observed selectmen Chairwoman Leah Gibson, who along with colleagues Mark Elfman, Edward O’Leary and Seth Ferguson voted to support the plan.
Board member Stephanie McGowan, who cast the lone dissenting vote, insisted that her opposition be recognized when reporting the board’s action to state housing agencies.
“I want them to know that one selectman did not support this at all,” McGowan said.
Tuesday’s vote climaxed a lengthy and at-times heated session during which selectmen once again heard from both opponents and supporters of the project before concluding there was no reason to delay a decision further.
“If feels like some of us have laid our cards on the table,” Ferguson said. “Prolonging it might be just dragging the process out for the sake of the process, when we already have an understanding of where the vote is going to fall.”
As it currently stands, the proposal calls for 10 units in cottage-style duplexes on Bleachery Pond, 40 units in two-story “quadplexes” grouped around small green spaces and two more units fashioned from an existing dwelling on the site.
The project is being permitted through the state’s 40b affordable housing program which allows developers to bypass some local planning and zoning regulations if fewer than 10 percent of homes in a community are not designated as affordable.
Although Foxboro has surpassed that threshold, with 12.8 percent of local housing stock now deemed affordable under state standards, officials have said the 40b program is the only means by which a project of this density could be authorized under zoning.
In keeping with the 40b process, 13 of 52 units would be reserved for families or individuals with annual incomes between $60,000 and $90,000, with the remaining units sold at market rate.
The six-acre parcel at 119 Morse St., located near the Mansfield town line opposite the old Bleachery industrial complex, is owned by longtime resident and businessman Michael Saegh, who thanked selectmen for their consideration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.