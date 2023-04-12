Foxboro town hall file photo building

FOXBORO — VFW Post 2626 has been ordered to close its doors for two days this week due to a series of serving violations related to a Feb. 23 death involving one of the club’s elected officers.

Members of the town select board handed down the judgment following a Tuesday night hearing on a half-dozen infractions, saying that club officers needed to address a culture that has routinely tolerated off-hours drinking by members.