ATTLEBORO — A former caretaker for an elderly Attleboro woman admitted Monday to bilking her out of nearly $70,000 to pay personal expenses including breast enhancement and liposuction surgeries.
Yvonne Kilgore, 40, of 7 West Belcher Road, Foxboro, was sentenced to two years’ probation in Attleboro District Court, where a judge called her actions “a special kind of vampirism.”
Hired to care for the 73-year-old widow in October 2019, Kilgore had access to the victim’s personal information and credit cards and went on a spending spree over the next year, according to a police report.
She used the credit cards to pay over $23,000 for a full-body makeover, including breast augmentation, liposuction and tattoo removal.
She also spent over $48,000 on the victim’s credit cards to pay for dinners at expensive restaurants, jewelry, cellphones, her cellphone and cable bills, Keith Sweat concert tickets and groceries, according to a police report.
The married nursing assistant was terminated from her $1,000-a-week job around October 2020 when the victim’s family uncovered the suspicious spending.
Kilgore, who has no prior criminal record, was not experiencing any financial difficulties or having any other issues, a prosecutor told the court.
The former Boston resident was hired by the victim, who suffers from a neurological disability similar to Parkinson’s disease, to help her and take care of her finances.
The victim, who lives in an assisted care facility in Attleboro, trusted the defendant, according to the report.
Kilgore admitted to two felony counts of credit card fraud of more than $1,200 and two misdemeanor counts of identity fraud.
The felony counts were continued without a finding for two years with probation and she was found guilty of the two misdemeanor counts.
If Kilgore completes her probation, the felonies will be dismissed but the guilty findings on the misdemeanor will stay on her record.
Lawyers for both sides initially recommended the case be continued without a finding for all four counts, but Judge Steven Thomas insisted on a guilty finding for the misdemeanors after hearing the facts of the case.
“This is very egregious. Taking care of someone is an honor and a privilege,” Thomas told Kilgore.
Noting that the defendant did not commit the fraud because she needed money and was using it for body modification surgeries, Thomas said, “It’s a special kind of vampirism.”
A guilty finding on the misdemeanor counts instead of continuing the case without a finding “was more palatable for the court,” Thomas said.
“Having this just dangling in the wind is giving me indigestion,” he said.
While on probation, Kilgore, who has not worked since she was charged in the case, is prohibited from working with the elderly or people with disabilities.
Assistant District Attorney Michael Scott, chief of the district attorney’s financial crimes unit, said the victim and her family did not want the case to go to trial and supported the plea bargain.
When she was questioned by police, Kilgore admitted to her actions and was now taking responsibility by admitting to the crimes in court, according to the prosecutor.
Kilgore has no financial ability to pay restitution except for the $1,500 cash bail her husband posted to get her out of jail, Scott said.
The credit card companies are holding the victim responsible for the charges Kilgore racked up but Scott said that may change once they are informed of the defendant’s change of plea.
Kilgore may also be held responsible if a civil lawsuit is filed against her, according to the prosecutor.
Her lawyer, Gregory DiPaolo of Fall River, said his client has been unable to work since she was charged and now needs surgery for carpel tunnel syndrome.
Thomas warned the defendant that if she violates her probation, the court could change the disposition of the case, find her also guilty of the felonies and send her to jail.