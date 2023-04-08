FOXBORO — A Rhode Island man arrested after a car chase with state and local police on weapons and fentanyl trafficking charges was deemed a danger to the public after a hearing Friday.
Jose L. Bautista, 30, of East Providence, was ordered held in jail without bail by Judge Brian Walsh following a dangerousness hearing in Wrentham District Court.
Bautista was arrested about 8:30 p.m. Sunday after allegedly fleeing police in a stolen 2016 BMW XE 5 SUV and hitting parked cars before stopping and running into woods off on Route 140 near Interstate 95, according to police.
About an hour earlier, Bautista was allegedly seen coming out of the Lodge at Foxborough apartment complex on Foxborough Boulevard and getting into the vehicle.
State police were conducting surveillance at the time as part of an investigation into thefts from auto dealerships across the Northeast, according to a police report.
Police say they seized a large capacity magazine containing 29 rounds of 10 mm ammunition from a satchel in the car and 50 grams of suspected fentanyl in plastic bags Bautista allegedly abandoned.
Inside the bag, police say they also recovered two switches they say can turn a semi-automatic firearm into an automatic weapon which can fire rounds like a machine gun.
Police say they conducted a search of the area where Bautista alleged ran but did find a gun.
Meanwhile, state police obtained a search warrant for an apartment and a garage at the complex linked to keys and a fob found inside the SUV.
They found a gun holster inside the apartment five key fobs for cars, a gun holster and five cellphones. They also found in addition to four all-terrain vehicles and four dirt bikes from the garage, according to the search warrant.
It is unclear whether Bautista is tied to the apartment and garage. State police refer to a woman and her “co-conspirators” in the search warrant application. Court paperwork in his name and another man was found inside the apartment as well as driver’s licenses of various individuals.
Bautista’s lawyer, Neal Steingold of Providence, who argued his client was not a danger to the public and should be entitled to bail, told The Sun Chronicle his client has no connection to the apartment or garage.
“There isn’t anything that connects my client the apartment or the garage that I am aware of,” Steingold said.
A spokesman for the state police did not immediately respond to an email from The Sun Chronicle for comment about the search Friday afternoon.
During the dangerousness hearing, Assistant District Attorney Gordon Stanton argued Bautista should be as a danger because he is currently on probation in Rhode Island with a 7-year suspended prison sentence for drug peddling charges.
In both the Rhode Island case and in the current allegations, Bautista fled from police, the prosecutor argued.
State police say he has a lengthy criminal record in Rhode Island including narcotics offenses and the possession of stolen vehicles or vehicle parts.
Bautista has pleaded innocent to 21 charges including trafficking fentanyl, receiving s stolen motor vehicle, possession of a large capacity magazine and failing to stop for police.
