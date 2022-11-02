FOXBORO — Grace Chapel on Mechanic Street is getting a $104,842 federal grant for security.
The grant is part of $4.1 million announced Wednesday to help nonprofit, faith-based institutions and organizations to improve physical security and protect against terrorist and hate-fueled attacks.
The grants were awarded through a competitive application process to 37 nonprofits that were determined to be at high risk of a terror attack or hate crime.
The awards were announced during the 4th Annual Faith-Based Organizations Safety and Security Seminar at the Southbridge Hotel and Conference Center in Southbridge. It was hosted by the Commonwealth Fusion Center and attended by more than 150 local, state and federal nonprofit representatives.
“Faith-based organizations provide important opportunities for people to worship, gather and connect with their faith and their community,” Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said in a news release. “Protecting these institutions from threats ensures that residents of every creed have a safe, dedicated space to engage in the life of their community.”
The funds are made available through the Department of Homeland Security Nonprofit Security Grant Program.
In Massachusetts, they are managed by the Office of Grants and Research, a state agency that is part of the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.
“Gathering places such as houses of worship have unique security needs. The grants awarded through this program will help the recipients increase the security of their facilities while continuing to provide the open and welcoming gathering places their communities rely on,” OGR Executive Director Kevin Stanton said.