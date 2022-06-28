FOXBORO — Commuter rail service between Gillette Stadium and Boston has returned.
The MBTA is again offering service from the station at the stadium to Back Bay and South Station in Boston.
A year-long, weekday pilot program to gauge interest in the service was launched in October 2019, but due to the pandemic severely reducing ridership and revenue throughout the MBTA, the program was halted in early November 2020.
It was hoped the local service would resume that following spring but limited service only restarted in late May.
“It is our understanding that Foxboro will have a more commuter friendly schedule with better times for commuters on the upcoming fall schedule,” Paige Duncan, director of land use and economic development for Foxboro, said by email. “Ridership is still low and we did not want to restart the pilot (trial) until we see ridership back up to close to pre-COVID levels.
“My understanding is ridership on the commuter rail overall dropped to 8% during COVID. I hear it’s around 65% now but I haven’t verified that number,” Duncan said. “I hear there are still available parking spaces in Mansfield these days which tells me ridership has not yet rebounded. Mansfield was the second busiest station in the system pre-COVID and it was very hard to find parking in those days.”
Parking will continue to be offered at Gillette Stadium/Patriot Place, she said.
When it was launched, with 10 trains inbound and 10 outbound each weekday, the program was envisioned as a way to ease overcrowding at area stations — especially Sharon and Mansfield, reduce congestion on highways, and connect riders to the growing job and retail center at Patriot Place.
Despite support from town selectmen and some area legislators, others such as state Rep. Shawn Dooley, R-Norfolk, highlighted costs and low ridership.
However, MBTA officials wanted to give the program another try — especially given COVID-19 impacting ridership.
The Kraft Group, which owns the stadium, Patriot Place and the New England Patriots, had long advocated for the train to its property and agreed to subsidize a portion of the pilot program’s operating costs.
Patriot Place officials said in 2019 that a key goal of the program was to have commuters who drive to Boston transition to stress-free train service.
The Foxboro Council on Aging announced in its newsletter it plans a trip for seniors with the service on Aug. 17.
A full train schedule can be found at www.mbta.com/schedules/CR-Franklin/timetable.