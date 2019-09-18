FOXBORO — A new commuter rail line between Gillette Stadium and Boston will offer some half-price fares for people traveling in the opposite direction of rush-hour traffic.
The regular one-way price for a trip to or from Boston on the Foxboro line will be $8.75. But, those traveling to Boston in the afternoon and from Boston in the morning will have some rides available for $4.25.
The half-price rides are from South Station at 6:03, 7:05, and 8:50 a.m. The cheaper tickets will be available from Gillette to Boston at 4:32, 5:25, 6:34, and 7:39 p.m., according to a presentation given by the MBTA Monday.
There will be 10 inbound and 10 outbound trips per day between Boston and Foxboro and service will run along the Franklin line.
The Foxboro to Boston service is expected to start Oct. 27. It has been initiated to draw workers to Patriot Place, next to Gillette Stadium.
The state says there will be 500 parking spaces at the stadium dedicated to commuter rail passengers and parking will cost $4 per day.
The Department of Transportation says it is conducting a marketing campaign, concentrating on the areas around Foxboro. The hope is to draw riders from Franklin, Sharon, Walpole and Norwood — all of which already have train stations.
The original proposal to try a pilot program for Foxboro trains met with considerable criticism from those who said there are already plenty of train stations in the area, including Mansfield and Norfolk.
Critics such as state Rep. Shawn Dooley, R-Norfolk, said the MBTA should concentrate on fixing the many problems with the existing commuter rail.
But state Rep. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield, said the pilot program is developing nicely and could be a “game changer” for the area as it provides another option for commuters.
The Foxboro service will necessitate the discontinuation of three inbound and two outbound stops in Walpole.
Officials say they have also created ways of measuring whether the service is a success. They said they want no interruptions in other service and an average of 210 people to board in Foxboro each day.
