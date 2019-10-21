FOXBORO -- A local business has been fined $20,000 for violating solid waste and air pollution control regulations.
Resource Control Inc. of Foxboro violated the regulations at the Fitchburg-Westminster Landfill, located in Westminster, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection..
MassDEP officials inspected the landfill on three occasions in 2018 -- Nov. 29, Dec. 13 and Dec. 20 -- and observed off-site odors and a failure to prevent leachate and contact stormwater from discharging to nearby groundwater resources, the state agency said.
In a negotiated consent order, Resource Control agreed to comply with the applicable solid waste and air pollution control regulations and pay the $20,000 penalty, MassDEP said.
To address off-site odors, the company is required to install a backup flare for landfill gas treatment, and will pay for a qualified third-party odor consultant to set up a 24-hour complaint hotline and to respond to all odor complaints. The consultant will provide the results of each odor complaint inspection directly to MassDEP.
Resource Control will also take immediate actions to prevent discharges of leachate from the landfill to the environment.
"Operations at the landfill have caused odors in the surrounding neighborhoods in violation of the company’s operating permits,” said Mary Jude Pigsley, director of MassDEP’s Central Regional Office in Worcester. “The third-party odor consultant will investigate all odor complaints at the landfill and will report the results to MassDEP and Resource Control for appropriate response.”
MassDEP is responsible for ensuring clean air and water, safe management and recycling of solid and hazardous wastes, timely cleanup of hazardous waste sites and spills, and the preservation of wetlands and coastal resources.
