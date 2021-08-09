FOXBORO — A local couple and foundation are again raising money over the next two weeks for food for those in need.
Greg and Kathy Spier and their Spier Family Foundation are matching every donation made beginning today through Aug. 22 up to $25,000.
When the Spier Family Kindness for Kids Challenge is met, it will result in $50,000 to benefit food security initiatives through the Hockomock Area YMCA.
Every Wednesday since March 2020, the Hockomock Y has provided free family-size grocery bags valued at $50 each at their branches in Foxboro, North Attleboro and Franklin. To date, more than 40,000 bags have been distributed.
The Y has also been working with community partners and schools to ensure children and families have grab-and-go meals for breakfast and lunch throughout the year.
This summer, grab-and-go meals are being offered in North Attleboro, Wrentham, Bellingham and Milford. So far, the Y has provided 386,499 meals.
More than 17 months since the pandemic began, families continue to face financial stresses, including basic needs like food.
“Our YMCA remains committed to being a safety net for so many kids and families during these challenging times,” said Ed Hurley, CEO of the Hockomock Area YMCA. “I am so proud of the work our Y continues to do in partnership with others to alleviate hunger in our communities. We have only been able to do this through the philanthropic support of a caring community.
“Greg and Kathy Spier have been passionate supporters of our Food Access Initiatives and their generous challenge will help ensure that we are there for our neighbors,” Hurley added, mentioning the community and YMCA support from their parents, Sonja and the late Alex Spier.
“We were so thrilled with the overwhelming response to last year’s Kindness for Kids challenge,” Kathy Spier said. “Knowing that the need continues in our community, and proud of how our YMCA is responding, we are offering this challenge again to provide an opportunity for people of all ages to come together and offer a helping hand to neighbors in need.”
Greg Spier said “We continue to see firsthand the impact our Y is having in responding to so many critical emerging needs. We encourage others to join us to make a donation which we are proud to match, as we come together to support one another.”
To learn more and donate, visit www.hockymca.org/spier-challenge.
To learn about other ways to support the initiative, email Katie Moore at katiem@hockymca.org.
For more information about the Y’s food securities initiatives, visit hockymca.org/food-access.
