This cow was painted by Foxboro resident Sarahjane Cassie, who participated in Boston’s Cow Parade public art project. Foxboro’s cultural council is putting together a similar project featuring foxes.

Rabbits hopped into Dedham, cows grazed around Boston and this summer, foxes will trot through Foxboro as part of a public art project.

The Foxboro Cultural Council is seeking five local artists to participate in the public art, tourism and charitable event that will place five decorated, four-foot-tall foxes around the uptown area for its Fox-in-the-Boro art walk.