A legislative compromise appears to have resolved the great egg scare of late 2021, much to the satisfaction of a local dairy farmer who says the agreement “brings common sense to the table.”
A group of lawmakers Sunday night reached a compromise on legislation for a 2016 voter-approved ballot question regulating the housing of egg-laying hens, which egg suppliers feared would shoot up egg prices and lead to shortages.
And Monday, the Massachusetts Senate and House passed the revised bill.
State Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, chair of the Joint Committee on the Environment, Natural Resources, and Agriculture, helped push the consensus through.
“The Humane Society of the United States, the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, the Animal Legal Defense Fund, and the Animal Rescue League of Boston are grateful to the House and the Senate for passing legislation that will improve the lives of millions of egg-laying hens each year,” the Humane Society said.
The law mandates cage-free housing with nest boxes, perches, and dust-bathing and scratching areas.
The Legislature expanded protections to hens raised for liquid eggs — a move the Humane Society says will protect at least 2 million more hens each year.
The bill now goes to Gov. Charlie Baker for his signature.
Egg industry leaders said that if the state legislature did not make changes to the law, up to 90% of the egg supply in the state would disappear in January 2022.
Terri Lawton and her family, who run the Oake Knoll Farm at the Lawton Family Farm in Foxboro, said there are “two important benefits of the shift.”
“I’m glad to hear that people will have access to affordable food,” Lawton said Monday night. “I think shifting responsibility for promulgating regulations and enforcing the new standards from the attorney general’s office to the Department of Agricultural Resources makes sense. MDAR already regulates and inspects farms’ animal husbandry practices to ensure animals are properly housed and cared for.”
“Animal cruelty is already a felony in Massachusetts,” Lawton added. “This compromise brings common sense to the table.”
The 25-acre farm on North Street, which dates to the 18th century, has been the last dairy farm in Norfolk County.
It sells eggs from several farms, including one with about 700 pastured hens, and a larger farm in Rhode Island.
The original bill would have required hen enclosures to have at least 1.5 square feet of floor space per bird.
However, industry standards have changed since the ballot question passed, and egg producers say Massachusetts would have had stricter standards than most other states.
The compromise requires 1 square foot of floor space per hen in multi-tiered aviaries.
Rausch, whose district includes much of the Attleboro area, and five other lawmakers negotiated the differences between a House bill voted in October and a Senate version approved in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.