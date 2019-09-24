FOXBORO — The race to succeed Rep. Joseph Kennedy III in Congress got its first official candidate Tuesday, but a local figure decided to take a pass on a run for the office.
State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, said he believes Congress has become dysfunctional and could use a working class influence like himself, but will not be running.
He said he thought seriously about it, but decided he could do his best work in Boston, not Washington, at this time.
Feeney said, however, he was honored to have friends urge him to run.
“I want to continue working hard to fight for working families, to stand up for women’s rights, to end income inequality and grow our middle-class, to eliminate homelessness, to advocate for universal healthcare, to improve public education and eliminate student debt, to keep our communities safe and to protect our environment,” he said in a statement to supporters.
“I am able to do that now in the state Senate, a job that I treasure, for constituents that I feel honored to serve.”
Feeney, a former Foxboro selectman, is in his first full term in the Senate and said he believes he has contributed to a lot of progress.
Kennedy’s seat in the U.S. House has become available because the Brookline Democrat is running for the U.S. Senate against incumbent Democrat Ed Markey.
Meanwhile, also on Tuesday, Newton City Councilor Becky Walker Grossman became the first to formally enter the congressional race in the district, which includes the Attleboro area.
Grossman, 39, said she is motivated to run because her two children are growing up in a nation where, she said, the NRA blocks commonsense gun control, big pharmaceutic corporations jack up the price of life-sustaining medication, and Obamacare is under attack.
“Our country is on fire,” she told The Sun Chronicle.
A former prosecutor, Grossman is now a stay-at-home mom to 5-year-old Jack and 8-year-old Madeline.
She has an economics degree from Cornell University and a joint law degree and master’s degree in business from Harvard University.
Originally from New Jersey, she insists she is “a Red Sox fan through and through” and has no hidden loyalty to the Yankees.
Grossman, who is the daughter-in-law of former state Treasurer Steve Grossman, said she supports the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
She also said her experience on the Newton City Council will help make her a better member of Congress because she has experience at the local level dealing with global issues.
A supporter of a plastic bag ban and installation of solar panels on municipal buildings in her hometown, she said she also backs the Green New Deal on the national level.
She announced her candidacy by distributing a video outlining her concerns about the direction of the country and her worry about her children’s future.
The release came two days after Kennedy announced he is running for Senate rather than seeking re-election, which creates a rare opening in the U.S. House delegation.
Other candidates are expected to quickly follow her.
State Treasurer Deb Goldberg has filed campaign committee information with the Federal Elections Commission, but has yet to make her candidacy official.
State Rep. Tommy Vitolo, D-Brookline, has said he is weighing his options while Jesse Mermell, who once worked for former Gov. Deval Patrick, has stepped down as head of the progressive Alliance for Business Leadership to run.
Neither has made a formal announcement.
State Rep. Shawn Dooley, R-Norfolk, said he has been asked to run by supporters and is considering it.
Another Democrat, public transportation advocate Chris Dempsey, said he will not be running.
