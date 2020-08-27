FOXBORO — As the 4th Congressional District race comes down to the wire, the campaign is, not surprisingly, getting heated.
But it may be a bit surprising that one of those taking the heat is the head of the Foxboro Democratic Town Committee.
Dennis Naughton, a longtime party activist, is facing backlash after making an allegedly “racially insensitive” remark on social media about one of the seven remaining Democratic candidates in the race, and comments other candidates have found objectionable.
After candidates, including one he supports, called out his remarks on Thursday, Naughton, who is also a state committee member, put a statement on his Facebook page saying he had “the greatest respect for all of the Democratic candidates and the contributions that they have made in this race.”
Earlier Thursday, candidate Ben Sigel, a Brookline attorney, cited a remark Naughton made over a month ago on a social media chat that Sigel “does not identify as Latinx unless it is convenient.”
In a press release, Sigel, who is the president of the Hispanic National Bar Association of New England, said he was “extremely disturbed” by the comments Naughton made. He said they were “questioning my very identity to try to score some cheap political points,” and questioned whether Naughton was the type of leader the party should have.
The quotes, apparently from a YouTube forum, were posted originally on a newly created Twitter account with very little information about its creator and with only three followers.
Naughton, 75, a retired educator, however confirmed he made the remarks, although he maintained he couldn’t be sure when. But he said they were not meant to attack Sigel’s racial background.
“It wasn’t a racial comment. It was an empirical observation,” he said when reached by phone.
He said Sigel had not spoken about his Latino background when he talked to Foxboro Democrats early in the campaign or on other occasions when they met.
Naughton said it was Sigel, behind in the polls, who was targeting his remarks for political advantage. Naughton recently posted his support for Jesse Mermell, another 4th District candidate, on his Facebook page.
Sigel, reached on Thursday afternoon, said his campaign only recently became aware of Naughton’s remarks.
“It’s not about political attention,” Sigel said, “It’s about opportunities for people of color.
“We called it out because it’s a racially insensitive and bigoted comment. We need to stand out and say it’s wrong.”
Sigel noted all his campaign materials cite his ethnic background.
“This is not an issue of interest to voters,” Naughton said, adding that questions about health care and international relations are on the table. “With four days left to the primary Mr. Sigel wants to focus on this? I have to ask if that’s a serious candidacy.”
However, Naughton later walked back some of his defense of his remarks about Sigel.
“While my comment was not intended to be offensive, I can now see that it was,” he said in a Facebook posting Thursday night. “For that I want to express regret and offer sincere apology.”
Meanwhile, some of Naughton’s other remarks were drawing fire as well.
In comments apparently drawn from the same online forum in July, Naughton pointed to Newton City Councilor Becky Grossman mentioning being a “mommy” in her campaign for Congress and fellow candidate Natalia Linos running as “a scientist.” Naughton said Mermell, by contrast, was running on all the issues.
Grossman released a statement Thursday saying, “Discounting my perspective, and the perspectives of Dr. Linos and Ben Sigel, is offensive to those of us lending our unique voices to the conversation. This may come as a shock to Mr. Naughton, but all four women in this race — even the ‘mommy’ and the ‘scientist’ — are extremely qualified.”
Naughton’s said that his comments were only pointing out that Grossman and Linos were too narrowly focused in their campaign.
Mermell issued a statement saying the comments made by Naughton “don’t reflect my values or the views of my campaign.”
The candidates in Tuesday’s primary are running to see who will be the Democratic nominee to replace U.S. Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy III, who is running for the U.S. Senate in the primary against incumbent Edward Markey.
