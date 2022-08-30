Fresh Start Program Photo 08.25.22

Some of the backpacks waiting to be selected by students participating in the Fresh Start program.

 submitted

FOXBORO — Every student deserves a fresh start for the new school year without their economic circumstances standing in the way.

That’s the goal of the Foxboro Discretionary Fund’s annual Fresh Start Program, which provides back-to-school supplies, backpacks, and a Kohl’s gift card to qualifying Foxboro residents entering kindergarten through 12th grade.