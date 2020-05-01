FOXBORO -- A dog accused of killing a neighbor’s puppy last month may be allowed home for the next two weeks while its owners continue efforts to locate a new home outside town.
If that relocation effort fails, the dog -- a 4-year-old Shepherd mix named Lincoln -- will likely be ordered destroyed when a public hearing on the dog’s fate reconvenes on May 12.
Selectmen two weeks ago reluctantly endorsed that outcome after hearing testimony from Animal Control Officer Kaycee Bailey and reviewing letters from both parties directly involved in the March 21 attack.
Board members at that time sidestepped the issue of whether Lincoln should be declared either “dangerous” or a “public nuisance,” and instead ordered the dog boarded at a kennel while allowing owners David and Deborah Flynn of four weeks to find a new home.
Since then, however, the Flynns had asked that Lincoln be allowed to return home for the next two weeks, saying that COVID-19-related restrictions at the Mansfield Animal Shelter shelter were making visitation difficult.
“I guess it was difficult for the Flynns to see Lincoln,” selectmen Chairman Mark Elfman said.
According to Bailey, the Flynns pledged to muzzle the dog any time it was allowed outside their home at 7 Connie Drive, while continuing to seek a new home in anticipation of the May 12 deadline.
Selectmen initially appeared amenable, but wavered after board member Leah Gibson asked if Melissa O’Connor of 9 Connie Drive, owner of the puppy killed in the March 21 incident, was aware of the Flynns’ request.
Absent confirmation that O’Connor was aware that Lincoln might return home for the next several weeks, Gibson advised against granting the request.
“I think this is a really tough call and we need to be clear in our communication,” she said. “We can’t even confirm that we’ve had communication with people and know [for certain] what they think.”
Saying that she considered it a public safety issue, Bailey agreed, as did Selectman Chris Mitchell.
“It almost seems underhanded,” Mitchell said of returning the dog without O’Connor’s knowledge or consent.
However, board member David Feldman reminded colleagues that O’Connor had indicated she preferred Lincoln not be destroyed, asking only that he be permanently banned by May 18, when she plans to obtain a new dog.
“I think she was surprised that the dog was removed [to the Mansfield shelter] as well,” Feldman said.
Ultimately, selectmen unanimously agreed that Lincoln could return temporarily to the Flynn’s home provided that O’Connor has no objection. They directed Bailey to ensure the dog was properly restrained and muzzled.
