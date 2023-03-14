FOXBORO -- The town's May 1 annual town election will be a snoozer as there are no races.
There had been potential contests for board of selectmen, school committee and library trustees, but only one candidate for each board returned nomination papers by Monday's deadline, Town Clerk Robert Cutler said.
"We have no races," Cutler said. "It turned out none of them brought papers back except one for each (office). Obviously it's been slow. We had a little interest."
Voter turnout, no surprise is expected to be slow come May 1.
"It would be lightly attended I assume," Cutler said.
Several residents, mostly incumbents, returned papers and will be listed on the ballot.
Selectwoman Stephanie McGowan, the board's vice chairwoman, could have had opposition but Robert Palie didn't return papers.
Three residents were interested in a school committee seat: Michelle Thackston, Denise Hui and James Tracy, but only Thackston returned papers. She is set to replace board member Michelle Raymond.
For two Boyden Library Trustees seats, three residents took out papers: incumbents Joyce Marie Parlapiano and Kevin F. Penders along with Janet Sargent-Tracy, but the latter didn't return papers. Penders is the trustees' vice chairman.
Robin Chapell is slotted to replace board of health member Paul Steeves.
For two planning board spots, board members Jeffrey Peterson and Gary Whitehouse are also unopposed as is Nancy D'Uva for a five-year housing authority office. That housing authority seat is held by Bethany Robertson.
Also facing no challengers for re-election will be water and sewer commission vice chairman Richard Pacella and assessor Daniel Smith.
All offices are for three years except the housing authority slot.
Having no races makes the decision in January to discontinue "no excuse" early mail-in voting prophetic.
Selectmen had agreed with Cutler the voting option implemented during the height of the pandemic was redundant and unnecessary. It hadn't been used much as well.
Most registered voters wishing to vote by mail will be able to request a conventional absentee ballot used by those unable to vote in person due to illness or travel plans. Residents still worried about potential health risks with in-person voting would still qualify for an absentee ballot, though.
Last election, there was only one race but it was a lively four-way contest for two school committee seats, with candidates taking opposite sides on mask and vaccination mandates.
Rob Canfield and Brent Ruter were easily re-elected, winning over challengers Matt Light, the former New England Patriot, and Joseph Pires, in the election that brought out 2,799, or 22%, of 12,870 registered voters.