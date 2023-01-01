FOXBORO -- A local family was displaced after a fire broke out in their home just after midnight Saturday.
FOXBORO -- A local family was displaced after a fire broke out in their home just after midnight Saturday.
The fire was reported about 12:30 a.m. at a home on Keryns Way, which is off East Street.
A loose piece of insulation fell into a gas stove in the family room on the first floor, causing the fire, officials said.
No injuries were reported.
The family was said to have gone to stay at a friend's house for the night.
