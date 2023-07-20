Oake Knoll Farms in Foxboro has been awarded $500,000 as part of a state grant program to improve food security and resiliency.
Osamequin Farm in Seekonk is getting $49,349 through the Food Security Infrastructure Grant Program awards, which were announced Thursday.
Oake Knoll, located at 70 North St., produces milk, cheese and meat from grass-fed Ayrshire cows, according to its website.
Osamequin Farm, located at Walnut and Prospect streets in Seekonk, is a non-profit that sells organically-raised berries and cut flowers, according to its website.
The farms are among the recipients of $26.3 million in grants for 165 projects through the state program.
For the first time in the program’s history, the state prioritized projects that support organizations impacted by drought or extreme weather events.
The program’s aim is to strengthen Massachusetts’ food supply system and mitigate future food supply and distribution disruption issues.
The program was created to combat urgent food insecurity resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The recent flooding in Western and Central Massachusetts is expected to have a further impact on food security in Massachusetts, as many impacted farms play an important role in combating hunger, state officials said.
“In speaking to farmers over the past week, it’s clear that they need support now more than ever after being hit hard by extreme weather events from flooding to drought to late frost,” Gov. Maura Healey said. “Our farmers are the backbone of Massachusetts’ food infrastructure.”
“Our food system is highly localized. It is important to build a food network that nourishes our communities and sustains businesses and workers,” Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll said. “With the recent flooding, more Massachusetts communities are experiencing food insecurity, making it even more imperative that we ensure food producers are given the resources they need to meet increased demand while also providing healthy food to residents.”
The FSIG program was created to provide grants for infrastructure that increase access to locally produced food for families and individuals throughout the state who may be facing food insecurity, live in gateway cities or “food deserts,” or otherwise face unequal access to food.
“In the past few months, Massachusetts has seen both droughts and extreme rainfall, record-setting temperatures, and poor air quality,” state Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper said. “The climate crisis is here, and the FSIG program could not be more important. It’s clear that our farmers, fishers, and other organizations in our food system need help building resiliency to these impacts.”