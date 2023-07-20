oake knoll farm

Terri Lawton, top row right, is the owner of Oake Knoll Farm in Foxboro. She’s pictured in this 2021 photo with husband, Nevin Wenger, and children, Austin, Atticus, Angus and Asher.

Oake Knoll Farms in Foxboro has been awarded $500,000 as part of a state grant program to improve food security and resiliency.

Osamequin Farm in Seekonk is getting $49,349 through the Food Security Infrastructure Grant Program awards, which were announced Thursday.