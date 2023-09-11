FOXBORO — While most dairy farms in the area are long gone, a remaining one is actually planning to expand its operation.
Oake Knoll Farms, a small family business on North Street, is planning a new cow barn for a dairy processing operation.
The project, which includes demolishing existing buildings, recently received planning board approval.
“The hearing at the planning board meeting went well, and Oake Knoll Farms is very excited to move forward with the construction of the new cheese production facility,” said Tara Reid, project manager for the farm.
Oake Knoll produces milk, cheese and meat from grass-fed Ayrshire cows.
Since 2009, the farm has been using a 360-square-foot processing room to make handcrafted cheeses and yogurts. That dairy production area is located in a building, originally a barn, that has been used by the farm owners, the Lawton family, since 1832.
“We’ve outgrown this small space and are constructing a new, larger building to increase our production abilities and bring 21st century updates to Oake Knoll,” Reid said.
To construct the new building, two unusable former hen houses that were built in the 1940s will be demolished. The 1832 barn that currently functions as the farm store beside the production area will not be torn down.
The farm received a $500,000 state grant in July through a food security and climate resiliency program.
That grant will pay for the foundation and exterior of the new building and a fundraising campaign will cover HVAC work.
So far, $9,360 has been raised toward a $20,000 goal for the latter.
A Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation grant is matching donations if they are made by Sept. 27.
The most impactful way to donate, Reid said, is through a crowdfunding campaign at Patronicity.com/OakeKnoll.
“Because we’re leveraging several wonderful grant programs, donors can be assured their donations will be maximized,” Reid said. “With government grant programs there is significant oversight, which adds accountability for any spending we do or don’t do.
“Taking on a project of this scale is a large expense for a small family-owned and operated dairy. There are many parts to a project this size. Construction of the new creamery will be the farm’s largest capital expansion in over 100 years and support in any form is helpful for completing such a large project.”
Oake Knoll Farms includes the farm and dairy operation. Terri Lawton purchased the farm from her parents in 2019 and is now the 11th generation of the Lawton family to own and operate it.
The farm was formerly known as Lawton’s Family Farm and the creamery known as Foxboro Cheese Co., but the two were consolidated to form Oake Knoll Farms by Terri Lawton once she took ownership.
