FOXBORO -- The three-alarm house fire on Central Street this week was caused by an “unspecified electrical event” related to a large alleged marijuana growing operation in the basement, authorities said Friday.
The blaze at 91 Central St. started early Wednesday morning in a basement room near the front of the multi-unit house before it quickly moved through the walls and roof, authorities said.
In a joint statement, the state fire marshal and the town’s fire and police chiefs said the electrical issue was related to lighting, a dehumidifier and other appliances used for the alleged growing operation.
Local police say they found about 200 plants and chemicals associated with the alleged operation, which also included an irrigation system.
Police arrested the owner of the property, Donald S. Corliss III, 47, who also lived at the house, on drug-related charges.
None of the dozen or so residents in the six-unit building were injured, nor were any firefighters, who battled the blaze for over two hours.
“We’re extremely fortunate that this building had working smoke alarms,” Fire Chief Michael Kelleher said.
Electrical fires are the second-leading cause of fire deaths in the state, according to the chief.
“Overloading an electrical system with multiple appliances, regardless of their purpose, presents a hazard,” Kelleher said.
“Powerful lights are heat sources and combustible items should be kept away from them to avoid a fire,” he added.
Kelleher said it could take a long time for investigators to pinpoint the exact cause of the electrical issue in the Foxboro house.
A state Hazardous Materials Response Team went to the fire scene because some cannabis processing methods use toxic, flammable and explosive materials, according to the fire marshal.
The team, along with the state police Bomb Squad personnel, is trained to assess and mitigate those hazards, state Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said.
Cannabis extraction methods that use propane, butane and similar substances are illegal in residential settings because they’re extremely dangerous, Ostroskey said.
“The vapors are highly flammable. If they accumulate in a basement or any enclosed area, they can be ignited by a furnace pilot light or spark, causing a devastating explosion,” he said.
Wednesday's fire was investigated by local fire and police and the state Fire Marshal’s office.
Police are continuing to investigate the alleged growing operation and say Corliss may face additional charges.
After executing search warrants, police found THC products and molds to make various THC products, including lollipops and chocolate bars, and a substance believed to be fentanyl, officials said.
In a search of another apartment, police found another marijuana growing system with about two dozen plants and a room containing about 100 pounds of marijuana, according to police.
Corliss is free on $5,000 cash bail and has pleaded innocent to charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, reckless endangerment of a child and possession of fentanyl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.