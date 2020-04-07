Foxboro fire truck
SHARON -- State police are investigating a two-car motor vehicle crash on Interstate 95 North Tuesday morning involving life-threatening injuries to a driver.

The crash occurred about 9:45 a.m. just south of the Route 1 exit and forced state police to close at least two lanes of the highway.

State police said a driver suffered a potential fatal injury

One vehicle was reported into the woods off the highway.

Foxboro firefighters responded and checked out one accident victim who declined to be taken to a hospital.

Sharon and Walpole firefighters also responded.

