SHARON -- State police are investigating a two-car motor vehicle crash on Interstate 95 North Tuesday morning involving life-threatening injuries to a driver.
The crash occurred about 9:45 a.m. just south of the Route 1 exit and forced state police to close at least two lanes of the highway.
State police said a driver suffered a potential fatal injury
One vehicle was reported into the woods off the highway.
Foxboro firefighters responded and checked out one accident victim who declined to be taken to a hospital.
Sharon and Walpole firefighters also responded.
