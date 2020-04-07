SHARON -- A 56-year-old Norwood man died in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning that shut down Interstate 95 near Foxboro.
The crash occurred about 9:45 a.m. on I-95 North just south of the Route 1 exit and forced state police to close all northbound lanes.
The fatal victim, who wasn't named and who was driving a 2009 Volkswagen Jetta, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to Norwood Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, state police said.
The driver of the other vehicle, a 2013 Ford Cmax, a 45-year-old woman from Pawtucket, was not injured in the accident, state police said. That driver stopped in the breakdown lane, police added.
Preliminary investigation shows the Ford was traveling in the middle lane when, for reasons that remain under investigation, struck the Volkswagen -- also in the middle lane, in the rear, causing the Volkswagen to go off the left side of the roadway into the median where it struck a tree on the passenger side, state police said. The driver of the Volkswagen was not wearing a seat belt, police added
The left and middle lanes were opened just after 10 a.m., and the right travel and breakdown lanes were opened around 12:15 p.m., police said.
The crash remains under investigation by Troop H of the Massachusetts State Police Foxboro Barracks, Massachusetts State Police Troop H Detectives, Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.
Foxboro, Sharon and Walpole firefighters responded as did MassDOT.
