FOXBORO — The food pantry, based for more than a decade at Schneider Electric on Neponset Avenue, has relocated to Bethany Congregational Church and opened operations there on Oct. 19.
The pantry needed to find a new location since Schneider Electric is closing its plant on Neponset Avenue and it wouldn’t be able to operate there after December.
It is the third move in the history of the pantry.
Jerry Rodman established the initial food pantry in the 1980s and St. Mark’s had provided a room for them to use.
In 2006, it became apparent that the need for food security in Foxboro far outgrew the accommodations that St. Mark’s Church was able to provide, according to organizers.
The search began and Invensys/Schneider Electric stepped forward to assist the pantry.
“Throughout the last 15 years, Schneider Electric has been extending its hand to us not only by giving us as much space as we have required but also by providing financial and neighborhood support at every turn. We could not have helped nearly as many Foxboro residents throughout the years without them,” said Lisa Downs, trustee for the Foxboro Discretionary Fund.
Downs said Bethany Church has been so welcoming.
“They have graciously dedicated a large space for the food pantry to be housed as well as office space to allow for confidentiality. The congregation at Bethany has also welcomed us with open arms,” Downs said.
She said A.J. Dooley donated his time and equipment to help with the move.
“He coordinated all of our refrigerators, freezers, and shelving to be disassembled, transported, and set up at our new location,” Downs said.
With the holidays quickly approaching, Downs said recipients will once again return their holiday paperwork which will include toys/items that they would like to have their children receive for the holidays, in addition to their food items for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
The pantry will be looking to the community to assist a child by purchasing items from their specific lists.
Interested people should email Lisa Downs at lj.downs@comcast.net to purchase items for children (asking on spending $75/child). St. Mary’s parishioners will also work on supplying a winter coat for each of the children.
Downs said typically they rely on 8-10 volunteers at the pantry along with volunteers from Foxboro Lions Club who regularly pick up food from the Greater Boston Food Bank in New Bedford — large food loads that they not only pick up, but help unload into the pantry.
Cheryl Hixon, a co-director of the food pantry and a Foxboro Discretionary Fund board member, said: “Honestly, we have only been open a week. But so far I think it’s a great location and the clients seem to really like it.”
To learn more visit: foxborofoodpantry.com or for any inquiries, email foxborofood@gmail.com, or leave phone messages which are checked weekly at 508-543-5235.
