FOXBORO — A longstanding dam which has been a longstanding problem is slated for reconstruction.
Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides made the announcement Thursday at Town Hall during an event attended by a number of local and state officials.
The West Street Dam, which town engineer Chris Gallagher estimated to be 100 years old, will be rebuilt with a $708,225 grant from the Department of Energy and Environmental Affairs’ Dam and Seawall Program.
The grant was one of 14 announced, but the only one in The Sun Chronicle area.
All told, the state awarded $10,293,414 for dam and seawall repairs or removal.
The grants are given out annually and to date more than $77 million has been awarded since 2013 when the program started.
Gallagher said the ideal solution would be to remove the dam which has been designated a “significant hazard,” but engineers opted to retain it and repair it.
An online report by Environmental Partners, the engineering company working with the town on the project, said “a more viable alternative” than removal was to take out the spillway and instead replace the culvert.
Gallagher said Ellie’s Pond, which the dam created from the Cocasset River, which winds through the town for 4.7 miles before emptying into Wading River, will likely be a little smaller when the work is completed.
The job, which is expected to take two months and is planned for next July and August, will also widen a 310-foot section of West Street where it crosses the dam.
Sidewalks will be installed to make the area safer for pedestrians, Gallagher said.
That section of West Street will be closed during construction.
Theoharides said it’s crucial for the state to “shore up” aging infrastructure, especially in the face of the potential effects of climate change.
“Deteriorating dams and seawalls threaten the safety of residents, infrastructure, businesses, water supply, and are not built to withstand the growing impacts of climate change,” Theoharides said in separate press release. “We applaud these cities and towns for their work to prepare their infrastructure for natural hazards like coastal and inland flooding.”
Gov. Charlie Baker echoed the thought in a press release.
“The two-day storm the Commonwealth experienced this week is a reminder of the necessity of ensuring critical infrastructure like dams and seawalls are prepared for increasingly severe storms and other weather,” he said.
Last year the town got a $126,600 grant from the Dam and Seawall Program to design repairs.
Town Manager Bill Keegan, Selectmen Chairman Mark Elfman, state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, state Rep. Jay Barrows R-Mansfield were among those in attendance during Thursday’s announcement.
