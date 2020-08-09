FOXBORO — The town is receiving $83,000 in state casino mitigation funds to address traffic concerns.
The money is earmarked for a full-size pickup truck and assorted traffic safety equipment such as cones, barriers, and signs, and to assist local communities via mutual aid.
The funds are among about $6.7 million in Community Mitigation grants to several municipalities and other eligible entities recently approved by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.
The gaming law created the Community Mitigation Fund to help offset costs related to the construction and operation of gaming establishments, including Plainridge in Plainville, to host and surrounding towns and cities.
“The Community Mitigation Fund program underscores the Commonwealth’s commitment to not only maximize the benefits associated with expanded gaming, such as jobs and economic development, but also the Legislature’s strong mandate to mitigate any unintended consequences that potentially correlate with the arrival of casinos,” gaming commission Chair Cathy Judd-Stein said. “This is the continuation of our ongoing efforts in assessing impacts and maximizing the benefits of gaming.”
Since 2015, the gaming commission has awarded approximately $23 million in grants from the Community Mitigation Fund.
