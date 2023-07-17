FOXBORO — The town has been awarded a $100,000 state grant to remove a dam on Glue Factory Pond.
The $100,500 is earmarked for design and permitting for the removal of the pond’s west dam.
The dam sits directly adjacent to and partially under the old Summit Castings building on Morse Street.
“Due to the location of this dam it was one of two dams we targeted grant funding for removal design funding for,” DPW Director Chris Gallagher said.
The other is the dam at Crack Rock Pond on North Street by the railroad tracks.
“This grant funding will be utilized to design the dam removal and work through state permitting,” Gallagher said of Glue Factory Pond.
The town is working to get contracts in place with Pare Corp. of Foxboro.
The first step in looking at the dam is to run a hydraulic model and determine if the pond can be minimized in order to remove the dam from state and federal jurisdiction, Gallagher explained.
“If this is the case, we would design a new culvert that would meet the state stream crossing standards and bid out that construction project,” Gallagher said.
The dam project could take awhile.
“The West Street dam project took almost five years to permit and fund,” Gallagher noted, adding COVID may have contributed to the time length.
The money the town is getting is part of $5.6 million in grants to repair dams and strengthen coastal infrastructure across Massachusetts announced Monday.
The Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs’ Dam and Seawall program will support 21 municipalities and nonprofit organizations in repairing critical infrastructure or removing obsolete structures within their communities.
The grants will support 17 design and permitting projects and four construction projects.
Besides addressing climate impacts, repairing and/or removing deteriorating infrastructure will improve public safety and restore ecological systems, state officials said.
“Seawalls, dams, and levees are some of the first structures to be impacted by changing climate, and some were never intended to withstand intense storms or rising sea levels,” EEA Secretary Rebecca Tepper said. “Through this program, communities can address aging infrastructure, protect public water supply and prevent roadways, homes, and businesses from being damaged.”
In announcing the funding, Gov. Maura Healey noted she saw firsthand the catastrophic flooding last week in the western section of the state.
“As we continue to experience the impacts of climate change, it’s critical to invest in programs like this that will enhance our safety and infrastructure,” Healey said.
