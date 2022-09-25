FOXBORO -- A local 4-year-old was recently in the spotlight at New York Fashion Week, where she rolled down the runway to model adaptive fashions.

Estelle Lemieux appeared as one of 60 models on the “The Runway of Dreams,” which is a one-of-a-kind adaptive fashion show, aptly titled “A Fashion Revolution,” presented by Kohl’s. The seventh annual show was held on Sept. 12 at The Glasshouse in New York City.