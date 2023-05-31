FOXBORO -- Aine Fitzpatrick and Burnie Legette are valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, of this year’s senior class at Foxboro High School.
Fitzpatrick, 18, is the daughter of Martin and Eileen Fitzpatrick and has three sisters.
She took a number of AP classes throughout high school, was co-captain of FHS’s science team and tutored in math and science.
Fitzpatrick also ran on the cross-country and track teams at FHS and was captain of both. She was president of the Interact Club, which promotes community service. On her own time, Fitzpatrick enjoys art, with a focus on the visual arts, a passion she was able to explore in her AP studio art class.
In addition to being named valedictorian, Fitzpatrick has received a Certificate of Merit from the Society of Women Engineers; the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute award for math and science achievement; and was named a Hockomock League scholar-athlete.
Her passion for art paid off in her freshman year, when she participated in National Art History Day and was awarded Best Project in Civics for the state for her piece depicting the Irish Troubles.
Fitzpatrick will attend Notre Dame University next fall, where she plans to major in biochemistry, most likely on a pre-med track.
Legette, 18, is the son of Burnie Legette and Michelle Marin-Legette and has two younger siblings.
He took upwards of 13 AP classes throughout high school.
Legette competed on his school’s wrestling and track teams. He was also a member of the debate and DECA clubs and was chosen to participate in the Boys State program by the American Legion.
He has received the Yale Book Award; a number of academic excellence awards, particularly in math and physics; and was a finalist for the National Merit Scholarship.
Legette will attend Harvard University in the fall with an undecided major, but will most likely study applied math.
Have an interesting bit of news you'd like to see mentioned in the Along the Way column? Email it to Natasha Connolly at news@thesunchronicle.com.