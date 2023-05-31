FOXBORO -- Aine Fitzpatrick and Burnie Legette are valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, of this year’s senior class at Foxboro High School.

Fitzpatrick, 18, is the daughter of Martin and Eileen Fitzpatrick and has three sisters.

Have an interesting bit of news you'd like to see mentioned in the Along the Way column? Email it to Natasha Connolly at news@thesunchronicle.com.

Tags