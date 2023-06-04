FOXBORO —Over the course of their 12-year journey through Foxboro schools, the 186 graduates comprising the Class of 2023 have cost local taxpayers nearly $200,000 per student.
And according to school committee Chairman Brent Ruter, who crunched the rough numbers, that investment will be worth its weight in gold when this year’s graduates step up as future leaders and help contribute to a better tomorrow.
“It’s not about the dollars and cents,” Ruter said. “But here’s the catch: We need you, the world needs you, you need you to give the best of yourselves” in upcoming decades to make the world a better place.
Ruter’s economics lesson resonated during the school’s 148th commencement exercises, held Sunday afternoon in the school gymnasium before an enthusiastic crowd of faculty members, family members and well-wishers.
While suggesting that seniors owed a debt of gratitude to the village that raised them from childhood, Ruter also counseled graduates to seek meaning rather than happiness, live a life of consequence and embrace humility in dealings with others.
“It’s never too late for a new beginning,” he said. “It’s never too late to re-start a conversation. It’s never totally messed up — regardless of what we’ve done, you can always start again. Please be humble and brave as you endeavor to do so.”
Displaying a celebratory air despite the unseasonable chill outside, graduates accepted diplomas from Foxboro High School Principal James Donovan, who welcomed those in attendance while recognizing 66 seniors who had been collectively awarded $187,000 in local scholarships during the school’s scholarship night ceremony earlier in the week.
Donovan also recognized graduating senior James Fraser, a Marine Corps enlistee who departed Sunday afternoon for boot camp and missed commencement, as well as present or former military personnel in attendance.
“Your willingness to serve and dedication to our country is greatly appreciated,” he said to prolonged applause.
One of two graduates delivering formal remarks, class President Marco Pacini reminded his classmates that graduation does not mark an end to their collective journey, but rather unlocks new adventures, challenges, opportunities and discoveries.
“The world is ever-changing, and it is up to us to adapt, to learn and to grow,” he said.
Pacini also urged fellow seniors to embrace the qualities of kindness, empathy and inclusivity in order to make a difference in the world.
“Let us never forget the power of community and the impact we can make when we come together,” he remarked.
Aine Fitzpatrick, valedictorian for the Class of 2023, likewise encouraged classmates to remember kindly those who had made a difference in their own lives.
“Please thank your mentors, whether they be coaches or older siblings, for guiding you through difficult times and pushing you to be your best self,” Fitzgerald counseled.
Earlier, the Rev. William Dudley, pastor of the Union Church of South Foxboro and a 1976 Foxboro High School graduate, told listeners of several Foxboro High graduates who left their mark.
These included Seth Williams, who enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps after graduating from Norwich University, then rose to the rank of general before overseeing construction of training centers at Quantico, Va., Camp Lejeune, N.C. and Camp Pendleton, Calif.
“What will the Class of 2023 accomplish?” Dudley asked. “There’s no pressure — but whether you’re ever famous or not, we love you and believe in you to do great things.”
Dudley was accompanied by Rabbi Yossi Kivman from the Chabad Jewish Community Center in Mansfield, who likened this year’s graduates to seeds, which he said need gardeners to help them grow.
Kivman then asked these assembled “gardeners” — parents, grandparents, teachers and faculty — to help him deliver the following blessing to this year’s seniors:
“May God bless you and guard you. May God shine his countenance upon you and be gracious to you. May God turn his countenance toward you and grant you peace.”
Kivman concluded by reminding graduates that random, and sometimes not-so-random, acts of kindness are a powerful force for good in the world.
“All it takes is one good deed,” he said. “Congratulations — and mazel tov!”