FOXBORO — In what amounted to a pep rally in support of the town’s “Warrior” tradition, a succession of speakers spanning several generations packed a town hall meeting room Tuesday to oppose changing the logo.
“It’s not just a logo, it’s a way of life,” A.J. Dooley of Ridge Road, a Foxboro High School graduate and long-time coach, said in summing up the feelings of most of those in attendance.
With some exceptions, the standing-room only crowd joined Dooley in delivering a full-throated response to school committee members, who two weeks ago announced their intention to reconsider the likeness of a Native American as the face of Foxboro’s athletic teams.
At that time, board members noted that many Bay State school districts, including King Philip Regional, already had taken steps to replace symbols or other iconography deemed offensive to Native American tribes and suggested it was time for Foxboro to follow suit.
Such efforts were consistent, they said, with ongoing efforts by professional sports franchises to revisit indigenous symbolism, particularly as reflected in marketing and merchandising efforts.
Although some board members indicated the “Warrior” nickname was sufficiently generic to be retained, there seemed a clear consensus that the familiar Indian-head logo had to go.
Most of those attending Tuesday night’s committee meeting disagreed, however, embracing not just the Warrior title, but the iconic logo as well.
“It’s who we are,” Jamie Kelly of Connie Drive, a lifelong Foxboro resident, said of the Warrior tradition. “It is, quite frankly, the reason I live here. If I wanted to be an ‘Eagle’ I’d live in Sharon. There is no reason for something like this to be taken away.”
Like Kelly, most speakers voiced unequivocal support for both the Warrior nickname and logo.
However, Kyla Palmer of Arlington Street, a senior at Foxboro High, said the Indian-head logo is offensive and should be retired.
“I think our logo makes us look foolish to other towns,” Palmer said.
But on Tuesday night, hers was clearly a minority view — especially among fellow high school students.
Anthony Sulham of Pine Acres Road, an incoming football captain at the high school, said the Warrior identity is just as important as the blue and gold school colors.
“We all would be devastated to have our logo stripped from us,” Sulham said. “The logo represents a small town with an overflowing sense of pride.”
Austin Philbin of Hill Street, a senior at FHS, likewise urged board members to retain the status quo, asserting the Warrior tradition had “been part of Foxboro’s identity for decades.”
Philbin’s views were echoed by Nathan Urman, president of the FHS Class of 2024 and a student representative to the school committee, who later in the meeting said the Warrior logo perfectly exemplified the underdog status of the smallest school in the Hockomock League.
“Being a Warrior means more than just a name,” he said. “The logo represents the grit and passion and pride we have as a Warrior, whether you are playing a sport, in a club or musical program.”
Urman also contended that just because other school districts have retired Native American symbols, there was no need for Foxboro to follow suit. “We in the town of Foxboro should not follow the leads of other communities,” he said.
Arguably the most poignant remarks came from Kris Farmer of Connie Drive. Identifying herself as an indigenous person who has lived in town for 30 years, Farmer said her family had established strong ties to the community and to the Warrior tradition.
“My children wore that logo with pride for their heritage,” she said. “They grew up in this town and it’s very important to them.”
Far from taking offense at the Native American imagery, Farmer suggested that a campaign to remove it would be counterproductive, characterizing it as “another way of making us disappear.”
“Our pride doesn’t come from these symbols,” she concluded. “It comes from our culture and beliefs. As long as it is used respectfully, it doesn’t matter.”
Earlier, Heather Harding of North High Street, a Foxboro native who chairs the town recreation commission, had pointed out the town’s Warrior symbolism transcends school-related activities, while being reflected elsewhere locally in a variety of ways.
“It’s not just the school mascot,” Harding said of the symbol. “It’s represented in so many different parts of the community.”
Partly because of that, Harding contended that local citizens should be able to have a voice on any proposed changes to the symbol or nickname, suggesting a non-binding referendum be placed on the annual town election ballot to gauge residents’ sentiments.
Harding also said that an informal online poll on the issue had drawn 907 responses, 96 percent of which favored retaining both the logo and nickname. She invited committee members to conduct their own poll.
Other speakers, including Brian Guild of Windsor Drive, said they reached out to Native American councils last week in an effort to gauge tribal sentiments on the symbols used in Foxboro, but neither had received a reply before Tuesday’s meeting.
Guild also urged committee members to engage area tribes in a conversation prior to making any final determination on the matter.
Framing the process as an ongoing conversation, committee Chairman Brent Ruter thanked all those who had attended Tuesday’s meeting, adding the board had received some 80 comments via email.
In addition, Ruter said that Dartmouth had replaced a school logo deemed offensive, but only after conferring with tribal leaders. In fact, he added, the new mascot was designed by a local indigenous artist specifically to represent the indigenous community in that area.
In that way, Ruter suggested, Dartmouth successfully aligned their practices with community hopes and ideals.
Committee member Michele Raymond, who arrived later during Tuesday’s session, told her colleagues it would be irresponsible to move forward with changing the logo without first knowing the cost of retrofitting athletic uniforms and other equipment — a topic raised by several speakers.
“I don’t think you can have a conversation on this without knowing what the implications are to the school department as a whole,” Raymond said. “I don’t like to make decisions without knowing what the unintended consequences might be.”
Raymond also said that remarks from local students gave her pause about considering such a change at this time.
“Students have been through a lot,” she said. “I’m very hesitant to make a change that’s going to take something from them. And if that’s a connection they feel with their community, I’m going to have a really hard time making that change.”