FOXBORO — In what amounted to a pep rally in support of the town’s “Warrior” tradition, a succession of speakers spanning several generations packed a town hall meeting room Tuesday to oppose changing the logo.

“It’s not just a logo, it’s a way of life,” A.J. Dooley of Ridge Road, a Foxboro High School graduate and long-time coach, said in summing up the feelings of most of those in attendance.