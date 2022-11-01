FOXBORO — Foxboro High School band director Aaron Bush has been named one of 25 semifinalists for the 2023 Music Educator Award, a nationwide honor presented jointly by the Recording Academy and Grammy Museum.
It’s the second time he has been in the running for the Grammy Music Educator Award, having previously been named a finalist in 2014.
Established 10 years ago, the award recognizes music educators at the kindergarten through collegiate levels who have made a significant contribution to the field, either in public or private schools.
The 25 semifinalists were selected from an original pool of nearly 1,500 nominees, with the winner to be selected from 10 finalists prior to the 65th Grammy Awards in February 2023.
In addition to the 25 semifinalists, 125 legacy applicants from 2022 also will be eligible for the 2023 award, according to the academy’s website.
Bush holds a bachelor’s degree in saxophone performance and music education from the University of Massachusetts, as well as a master’s degree in music education from the Boston Conservatory.
In his role as director of bands at Foxboro High School, he oversees the Concert Band, Wind Ensemble, Marching Band, Jazz Ensemble, Jazz Lab Band and also teaches courses in music theory.
Last May, he directed the FHS Jazz Ensemble to a second-place finish in the prestigious Essentially Ellington Jazz Festival and Competition at New York’s Lincoln Center.
Foxboro High School music director Cami Tedoldi had been named one of 207 quarter-finalists for the 2023 award, but was not among the semifinalists announced last week.
Bush is one of two semifinalists from Massachusetts, joining Kevin McDonald, choir director at Wellesley High School.
Originally known as the Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences when established in 1957, the Recording Academy continues to sponsor the annual Grammy Awards, considered the music industry’s highest honor, as part of its broader mission to enrich and support music professionals.