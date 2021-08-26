FOXBORO — A Foxboro High School special education teacher has been arrested on child porn charges.
Thomas Davis, 41, of Mansfield, is charged with possession of child pornography and receiving child pornography over the internet, the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s office said Thursday.
Armed with a search warrant, investigators searched Davis’ home Thursday and found about 40 images on his laptop computer involving minors under the age of 12, the FBI said.
FBI agents arrested Davis at his home and he appeared later Thursday in U.S. District Court in Boston. He is being held pending a probable cause and detention hearing on Wednesday, Sept. 1.
The charge of receipt of child pornography carries a sentence of at least five years and up to 20 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. Possession of child pornography carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.
The Foxboro schools website lists Davis as a special education teacher.
Foxboro School Superintendent Amy Berdos told WBZ TV Boston that Davis has worked at the high school for three years and has been placed on unpaid administrative leave.
The school is planning a Zoom meeting with parents to answer questions about the situation.
The first day of school is Tuesday.
If anyone has questions, concerns or information about the case, they are advised by the Massachusetts U.S. Attorney’s office to call 617-748-3274.
Mansfield Police assisted in the case, which is part of the federal Project Safe Childhood program that works to curb child exploitation and abuse.
