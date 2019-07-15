FOXBORO -- State and local police and fire officials are investigating a suspicious blaze that destroyed a single-family house on Willis Lane over the weekend.
The fire was reported by a neighbor about 1:15 a.m. Sunday and the home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, Deputy Fire Chief Thomas Buckley said.
A man was living at the house but the dwelling was unoccupied at the time, according to the deputy fire chief.
The 750-square-foot home, built in 1927, was declared a total loss estimated at about $150,000, Buckley said.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation by the state Fire Marshal's office and local police and fire officials.
"It's suspicious," Buckley said, adding that he could not give too many details because of the ongoing investigation.
Willis Lane is a dead-end street off Beach Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.