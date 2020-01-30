FOXBORO -- The town's planning department will host two community-wide meetings in February on housing issues.
An effort began last September to develop and put in place a state-mandated, five-year housing production plan.
The first meeting will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, in the first floor meeting room at town hall. The public is invited to hear a panel discussion on small-housing options and speak with architects and developers familiar with the concept.
Town Planner Paige Duncan, project partner with the Metropolitan Area Planning Council, said the meeting will be “a chance to listen to presentations and participate in the conversation and ultimately think about where you would like to see more housing opportunities in Foxboro.”
The second session, a dinner meeting, will be held Tuesday, Feb. 25, and involve members of the Housing in Foxboro Coalition. The ad hoc advocacy group will be on hand with planning department staff at the senior center from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Dinner will be served, followed by the continuing conversation on housing issues.
The focus of the meeting will be to consider strategies to solve housing problems. Transportation to and from the dinner event will be available for seniors.
For more information visit mapc.org/foxborough-housing.
