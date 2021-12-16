FOXBORO — The Foxboro Jaycees are sponsoring a gift card drive for the six families displaced by a three-alarm fire that raced through their apartment house Wednesday.
The drive will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Barrows Insurance at 38 Central St.
There is also a drop-off slot at the insurance agency for the gift cards.
The drive started Thursday and had already collected over $1,000 in gift cards for the families, Amy LaBrache of the Foxboro Jaycees said.
“It’s not just from Foxboro. It’s really the whole area that’s turning out to help,” she said.
The families lost all or most of their possessions. Gift cards collected during the drive will help them with their most immediate needs, LaBrache said.
The Jaycees are asking for donations of gift cards from local businesses, restaurants, Kohl’s, Target, CVS, Walmart, Stop & Shop and Shaw’s, or Visa cards.
The fire at 91 Central St. was reported about 5 a.m. Wednesday and displaced the six families 10 days before Christmas.
They are being assisted with temporary housing and other immediate needs by the Red Cross.
The fire began in the basement and raced through the six-unit building to the roof.
It rendered the house uninhabitable and caused an estimated $2 million in damage.
The property owner was later arrested for allegedly having a marijuana growing operation in the basement. Authorities reported finding 200 pot plants as well as 100 pounds of marijuana.
Although the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, authorities are eyeing the electrical wiring for the alleged marijuana operation as the source.
The property owner, Donald S. Corliss III, 46, pleaded innocent in Wrentham District Court to possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, reckless endangerment of a child and possession of fentanyl.
He is free on $5,000 cash bail.
His lawyer did not immediately return a call Thursday from The Sun Chronicle for comment.
