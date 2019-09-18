FOXBORO — K9 Drax, the police department’s crime-fighting dog, will be heading off to school to learn how to sniff out illegal narcotics.
But police want to let criminals know that Drax will not be on vacation. He will still be on call to respond when needed.
Drax joined the department last year and works with his handler, Officer Kurt Pollister.
Drax was initially trained as a patrol dog able to track wanted suspects or lost persons.
He is also now sporting some new fall clothing: a ballistic vest donated by Massachusetts Vest-A-Dog Inc. Vest-A-Dog is a nonprofit organization that funds training and dogs for law enforcement K9 programs throughout the state. They also provide bulletproof dog vests and other essential equipment.
