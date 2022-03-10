ATTLEBORO — A Foxboro man was arraigned Thursday on charges he beat his girlfriend with a pair of brass knuckles on Valentine’s Day.
Val Postell, 21, 10 Fisher St., was ordered held without bail following his appearance in Attleboro District Court. He faces a dangerousness hearing March 16.
Postell is accused of punching his girlfriend in the face and head with the brass knuckles at about 11:30 p.m. Feb. 14 while they were in his car in Attleboro. He allegedly stole her cellphone and fled the area.
Postell appeared in court Thursday after being arrested on a warrant.
His girlfriend walked to the police station after the alleged assault and was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Postell pleaded innocent to domestic assault, three counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and armed robbery.