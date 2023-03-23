FOXBORO -- A local man, whose marijuana growing operation was discovered after a fire displaced a dozen residents at his apartment building a week before Christmas in 2021, has pleaded guilty to related drug peddling charges.

Donald S. Corliss III, 47, of 89 Central St., Foxboro, was sentenced in Dedham Superior Court this past week to serve 14 months of a two-year jail term, according to the Norfolk County district attorney’s office.

