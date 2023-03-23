FOXBORO -- A local man, whose marijuana growing operation was discovered after a fire displaced a dozen residents at his apartment building a week before Christmas in 2021, has pleaded guilty to related drug peddling charges.
Donald S. Corliss III, 47, of 89 Central St., Foxboro, was sentenced in Dedham Superior Court this past week to serve 14 months of a two-year jail term, according to the Norfolk County district attorney’s office.
However, the sentence will be imposed on May 19 by Judge Douglas Wilkins, according to court records and the district attorney’s office.
Corliss remains free on bail pending sentencing.
He pleaded guilty on Monday to possession with intent to distribute marijuana, a misdemeanor which was reduced from a felony trafficking charge, according to court records.
He also pleaded guilty to possession of psilocybin mushrooms with intent to distribute, and a child endangerment charge was dismissed, according to records.
The balance of the jail sentence was suspended for two years with probation.
Corliss owned an apartment house at 91 Central St. where police and firefighters found a marijuana growing operation after a three-alarm blaze on Dec. 15, 2021, according to court records.
No one was injured in the 5 a.m. fire, but six families, including an elementary school-aged boy, were displaced.
Investigators determined the fire started in the basement where there was an elaborate marijuana growing operation with special lighting and dehumidifiers, a prosecutor wrote in a court filing.
State and local firefighters said the blaze was caused by something electrical but could not pinpoint exactly what.
Police recovered about 200 marijuana plants and just over 200 pounds of dried marijuana, Assistant District Attorney Margaret Krippendorf wrote.
Corliss has been free on bail following his arrest the day of the fire. The arrest came after an investigation by local police and firefighters and state fire officials.
The house where the fire broke out was about 100 years old and contained six apartments.
The Foxboro Jaycees helped raise over $1,000 to help the families that were displaced with housing and other immediate needs.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.