FOXBORO — A local man has been charged with carrying out a mortgage fraud scheme that largely targeted immigrant families and illegally netted him over $150,000, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Friday.
Nuhu (aka Nurden aka Noah) Mohammed, 60, was indicted by a statewide grand jury and arrested Thursday by Massachusetts State Police assigned to the AG’s Office in Boston.
He was arraigned Friday in Norfolk Superior Court and held on $50,000 bail. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victims, and if he posts bail, he will be required to meet weekly with probation officers and not leave the state. He is due to appear in Norfolk Superior Court Nov. 15 for a status hearing.
The case was referred to the AG’s Office by Stoughton Police.
The office alleges that between October 2012 and July 2019, Mohammed repeatedly represented himself as a mortgage broker or lawyer, promising victims that he could provide assistance in securing mortgages and/or loan modifications.
While Mohammed collected thousands of dollars from the victims, many of whom were at risk of foreclosure, he did not provide any meaningful assistance in securing the mortgages or modifying loans, the AG’s Office said.
He also allegedly directed his clients to forward to him all correspondence between clients and loan servicers and asked that any letters remain unopened to prevent them from discovering that he had not provided any assistance.
As a result of the alleged actions, one family lost two properties to foreclosure, and all of the victims lost significant amounts of money, according to the AG’s Office.
Investigators allege Mohammed primarily targeted immigrant families and exploited their lack of knowledge about the residential mortgage and/or loan modification process, as well as their limited English language proficiency.
The AG’s Office also alleges Mohammed used the personal identity information of one of his victims to open two credit cards in her name without her knowledge or consent.
Mohammed allegedly stole $152,333 from clients, including the money charged on the credit cards.
The investigation is ongoing, and the AG’s Office believes the defendant has used several aliases to hide his identity. If any member of the public believes they may have been victimized or has any information relating to others who may have been, they are encouraged to contact the White Collar and Public Integrity Division of the Attorney General’s Office at 617-727-2200 or www.mass.gov/how-to/file-a-request-for-review-with-the-attorney-generals-criminal-bureau.
Mohammed faces charges of larceny over $250 (one count), larceny over $250 by single scheme (six counts), larceny over $1,200 by single scheme (three counts), forgery (one count), uttering (one count), identity fraud (two counts), false material statements or omissions during or in connection with mortgage lending process (four counts), fraudulent use of credit cards to obtain money, goods or services (two counts), and common and notorious thief (one count).
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Gretchen Brodigan and Assistant Attorney General Sara Yoffe, with assistance from Financial Investigator Anthony Taylor, Victim Witness Advocate Megan Murphy, the AGO’s Digital Evidence Lab, Massachusetts State Police assigned to the AG’s Office, and Stoughton Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.