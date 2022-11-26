FOXBORO -- A local man died after being struck by a motor vehicle Saturday morning near the intersection Cocasset and Oak Streets.
The man, who police and fire officials did not identify, died at a Boston hospital despite the efforts of Foxboro ambulance personnel and hospital staff, according to police.
His name was not released pending notification of family, police said.
The accident occurred about 10:45 a.m.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
The driver was described as a 35-year-old local resident, who remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.
The crash remains under investigation by the state police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction unit, Foxboro detectives and state police detectives assigned to the Norfolk County district attorney’s office.