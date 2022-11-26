FOXBORO -- A collision between a pedestrian and a motor vehicle Saturday near the intersection Cocasset and Oak Streets resulted in the death of a local resident.
The male victim died at a Boston hospital despite the efforts of Foxboro ambulance personnel and hospital staff, according to police.
His name was not being released pending notification of family, police said.
The accident occurred about 10:45 a.m.
The driver of the vehicle was not reported injured.
The driver was described as a 35-year-old local resident, who remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to police.
The crash remains under investigation by the state police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction unit, Foxboro detectives and state police detectives assigned to the Norfolk County district attorney’s office.
