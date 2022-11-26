Foxboro pedestrian fatal

Foxboro Police officers tend to the scene of a fatal accident Saturday morning involving a pedestrian near the intersection Cocasset and Oak Streets.

 DAVID CURRAN / FOR THE SUN CHRONICLE

FOXBORO -- A local man died after being struck by a motor vehicle Saturday morning near the intersection Cocasset and Oak Streets.

The male victim, who police and fire officials did not identify, died at a Boston hospital despite the efforts of Foxboro ambulance personnel and hospital staff, according to police.