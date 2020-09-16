FOXBORO — An accused drug dealer is facing cocaine trafficking and other narcotics charges after he allegedly sold cocaine to two informants during an undercover investigation.
Shane A. Wolf, 33, of 16 Palmer Road, was arraigned last week in Wrentham District Court after local and state police executed a search warrant at his home, according to police.
Police say they seized 141 grams of suspected cocaine in a plastic bag, about three quarters of a pound of marijuana, prescription pills, $4,600 in cash and alleged drug paraphernalia, according to court records.
Wolf, who is unemployed, was arrested without incident, according to police.
He pleaded innocent Friday to trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute Adderall, according to police.
Bail was set at $10,000 and he is due back in court Oct. 8 for a probable cause hearing.
Between March and this month, police say they made three undercover purchases of cocaine from Wolf.
The investigation began in February by Foxboro detectives, the state police Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction Enforcement Team and East Bridgewater detectives and was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
If convicted on the cocaine trafficking charge, Wolf faces a mandatory minimum of eight years in prison.
